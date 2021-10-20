Carlson Capital L P Invests $6.42 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $404,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $214.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $215.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

