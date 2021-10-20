Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0283

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $6,399.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

