Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CWQXF opened at $23.32 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

