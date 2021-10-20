CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) PT Lowered to $9.00

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

