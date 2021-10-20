CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) PT Lowered to $9.00

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
