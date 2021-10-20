Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

