Catriona Yale Sells 12,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $747.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.