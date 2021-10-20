Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys 15,140 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. 4,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

