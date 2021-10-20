Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,789 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $68,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

