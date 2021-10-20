Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 22,300 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $152.44. 7,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,833. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

