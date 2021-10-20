Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119,563 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 10,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,792. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

