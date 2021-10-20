Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

CE stock opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

