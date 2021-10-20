Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of CLLNY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 68,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

