Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Celsius also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $94.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Celsius has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 675.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

