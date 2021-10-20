Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

