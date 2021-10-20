Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.49

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 1361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.