Century Communities (CCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Century Communities has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

