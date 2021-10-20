Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $125.87.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

