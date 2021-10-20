Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 6193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.87.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

