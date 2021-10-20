CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.82

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

