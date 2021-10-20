Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s current price.

CIA has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.48.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 424,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,132. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.