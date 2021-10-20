ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

