Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Change Healthcare have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company exhibited robust performance across all segments in the quarter under review. It remains committed toward the payment accuracy business, while also focusing on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. It has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to detect inefficiencies and eliminate them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs, and providing payers, providers and patients with better outcomes. Yet, cut-throat competition remains a headwind. It exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 on a mixed note, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Higher operating expenses are concerning.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 51,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

