Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.800-$4.250 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.