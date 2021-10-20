Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CMPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

