Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $34,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 76,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

