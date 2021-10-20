Chi Gastoken (CHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,775.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $215,178.52 and $58,775.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

