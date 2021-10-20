China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,081,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CHLLF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.