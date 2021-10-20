China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,081,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CHLLF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.
China Literature Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.