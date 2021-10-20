ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Review

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.48 $84.72 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.62 $82.30 million $0.78 39.82

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tower Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.