Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $121.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.