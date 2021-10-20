Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,800 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $22,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.74.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SOTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.