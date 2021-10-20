CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CHSCO opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

