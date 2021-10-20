CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $252,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

