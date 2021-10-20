CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $221.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cigna worth $221,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

CI traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,400. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

