CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $859.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 226,136 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $859,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. 92,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,428. The stock has a market cap of $451.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

