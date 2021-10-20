CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $176,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PayPal by 47.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 204.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.47. The company had a trading volume of 546,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,055. The firm has a market cap of $309.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

