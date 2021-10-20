CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Linde worth $282,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Linde stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,711. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

