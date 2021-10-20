CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.78.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 221,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

