Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

