Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,698 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $162,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 193,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

