Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.81. Approximately 4,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 232,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $677.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

