Citigroup Downgrades Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $216,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

