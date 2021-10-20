Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 89,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.