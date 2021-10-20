Citigroup Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 321.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 583,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $493.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

