Citigroup Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

