Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

