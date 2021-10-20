Citigroup Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.