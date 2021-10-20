Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clariant in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Clariant has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

