Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 259,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,097,979. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.