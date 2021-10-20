Claro Advisors LLC Buys 284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.91. 165,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

