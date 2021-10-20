Claro Advisors LLC Buys 515 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.79. 117,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

